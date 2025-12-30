GTA 6 LIVE: Elon Musk reveals why he won't be playing Rockstar's new game

GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game ever, yet tech billionaire Elon Musk has revealed he will not be playing Rockstar Games' next Grand Theft Auto and he's explained exactly why.



GTA 6 was recently delayed to 19 November 2026 but despite the continued wait, gamers continue to track every rumour, leak, map detail, gameplay mechanic, trailer updates, screenshots and more.

indy100's GTA 6 live blog below brings you real-time updates, latest news, Rockstar insider leaks, rumours, trailers, screenshots and release date news as they happen.

Elon Musk reveals real reason why he won't be playing GTA 6 Tech billionaire Elon Musk has revealed the real reasons why he does not like the Grand Theft Auto series and will not be playing GTA 6 when it releases. Speaking with Nikhil Kamath on the People by WTF podcast, when asked if he's played GTA, Musk said: "I've only played a little bit of GTA because I didn't like the fact that... Like in GTA 5, you literally can't progress unless you kill the police. "And I'm like 'this doesn't work for me'. I actually don't like killing the NPCs in video games. That's not my thing. "I actually stopped when it said the only way to proceed is to shoot at the police. I'm like 'I don't want to do that'."

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.