Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a bombshell claim about what US president Donald Trump told her in response to the threat that she would release the identities of abusers in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Former Trump ally MTG has undergone a total 180 in recent months, becoming one of the president’s fiercest adversaries, with their differences appearing to stem from the Epstein files.

MTG was one of just four Republicans who signed a discharge petition that forced a House vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which has since passed, despite Trump’s efforts to prevent it.

It was around this time, following a news conference in which Greene threatened to identify the men who had abused women, that Greene alleges Trump rang her at her Capitol Hill office yelling.

In an interview with the New York Times , Trump shouted at her and said, “My friends will get hurt”.

NYT Robert Draper wrote: “When she urged Trump to invite some of Epstein’s female victims to the Oval Office, she says, he angrily informed her that they had done nothing to merit the honor. It would be the last conversation Greene and Trump would ever have.”

Elsewhere in the article, Greene claimed Trump has “trained” Republicans on how to behave.

“Our side has been trained by Donald Trump to never apologize and to never admit when you’re wrong,” she said. “You just keep pummeling your enemies, no matter what. And as a Christian, I don’t believe in doing that.”

indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

