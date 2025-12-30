Trump just got handed yet another ‘prize’ instead of the Nobel Peace Prize

It was only a few weeks ago that US president Donald Trump received the first ever FIFA Peace Prize, and now, the Republican has been given another award as he continues complaining about his lack of a Nobel Peace Prize.

The convicted felon, who claims he ‘settled seven wars’, lost out on this year’s prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado – though she ended up dedicating her win to him anyway for his “decisive support” in the fight for democracy in the country.

Among those who nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize was Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who met with the Potus at Mar-a-Lago on Monday to discuss securing peace in Gaza.

And on the same day that a hot mic caught Trump complaining to Netanyahu about his lack of a Nobel Peace Prize, the Israeli prime minister announced the former reality star would receive the Israel Prize.

He said: “President Trump has broken so many conventions, to the surprise of people and then they figure out, ‘oh, well, maybe he was right after all’. So we decided to break a convention too, or create a new one, and that is to award the Israel Prize – which in almost our 80 years, we’ve never awarded it to a non-Israeli.

“It’s going to be awarded to President Donald J. Trump for his tremendous contributions to Israel and to the Jewish people.”

Trump said the award was “really surprising and very much appreciated”.

However, X/Twitter users have responded to Trump’s latest prize with ridicule and bemusement:

Call to Activism’s Joe Gallina said the news “once again [proved] that world leaders and bad actors know how to play our deranged president like a fiddle”:

“These countries know exactly how to feed Trump’s fragile ego,” wrote political commentator Vince Wilson:

And the grassroots political organisation Really American said “it should be humiliating that it’s so easy to manipulate [Trump]”:

The meeting between Trump and Netanyahu came a day after the US president met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, and claimed Russia “wants Ukraine to succeed”.

Zelensky’s reaction to the remarks has since gone viral.

