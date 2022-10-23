Elon Musk reportedly got "really angry" when his staff were nowhere to be seen in the office at night.

In the new BBC docuseries, The Elon Musk Show, thevice president at Zip2 Jim Ambras opened up about his time working with the tech mogul.

Zip2 was launched by Musk and his brother that was later bought by Compaq in 1999.

Ambras recounted the times Musk would look around to see who was sitting at their cubes, noticing that there were many empty seats at 9pm.

"His face turned red, he was really angry that the entire company wasn't there in the office at 9 o'clock at night," Ambras claimed.

In a separate part of the episode, Branden Spikes, a systems engineer at Zip2, described Musk as an "unusual fellow" who would allegedly sleep under his desk.

The new docuseries previously looked at his relationship with ex-partner Grimes (real name: Claire Elise Boucher), who he reportedly believed to be a "simulation" created in his brain.

US author and journalist Devin Gordon told the team that Grimes had "repeatedly" said to him that the Tesla CEO thought she was "not real".

"She told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real - that she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him," Gordon said.

Gordon's interview with the singer was published earlier this year in Vanity Fair, where she told him that her album Book 1 was partially inspired by the tech mogul's simulation theory.

Grimes said: "We keep having this conversation where E’s like, ‘Are you real? Or are we living in my memory, and you’re like a synthesised companion that was created to be my companion here?’"

