Elon Musk reportedly claimed that ex-partner Grimes (real name: Claire Elise Boucher) was a "simulation" created in his brain.

In the new BBC docuseries The Elon Musk Show, US author and journalist Devin Gordon told the team that Grimes had "repeatedly" said to him that the Tesla CEO thought she was "not real".

"She told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real - that she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him," Gordon said.



"Which sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy, except she agrees with it. She said she does feel like this simulation who was perfectly created for him."

Devin continued that the pair "both made a similar nerdy joke about a scary AI theory of the future", and that her "interests are all the same as his and her music is very technologically oriented."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Gordon's interview with the singer was published earlier this year in Vanity Fair, where she told him that her album Book 1 was partially inspired by the tech mogul's simulation theory.

Grimes said: "We keep having this conversation where E’s like, ‘Are you real? Or are we living in my memory, and you’re like a synthesised companion that was created to be my companion here?’"

The pair had been dating on and off since 2018 before parting ways in September 2021. They share two children together, two-year-old XÆ A-12 and 10-month-old Exa Dark

"I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid," she told the outlet in March. "We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.







