Elon Musk fired all of Twitter HQ's janitors and it now stinks

Elon Musk has allegedly stopped paying cleaners at Twitter's HQ, leading to offices reeking like leftover food and prompting some staff to bring their own toilet paper.

The New York Timesreported that there had been missed rent payments for Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters. Musk has also said to have "cancelled janitorial services this month after those workers went on strike for better wages."

The outlet reports that due to the changes, four current and former employees have claimed: "the smell of leftover takeout food and body odour has lingered on the floors".

Furthermore, the "bathrooms have grown dirty", and "some workers have resorted to bringing their own rolls of toilet paper from home."

The cleaners’ union was reportedly informed that their jobs were under threat and organised a strike on Monday to protest. They were then told that they had all been let go immediately.

Union president Olga Miranda said: “They did this three weeks before Christmas, I think we were fired because we’re a union.”

It comes after further claims that Musk said robots would replace the cleaning staff.

One former employee, who worked at Twitter for ten years, claimed he would be escorted out of some regions of the building while trying to clean.

He also alleged that someone from Musk's team told him that his job would soon become obsolete when robots take over human cleaners.

Since his Twitter takeover, Musk has fired half the company’s 7,500 staff.

San Francisco city attorney, David Chiu, is investigating the firings to see whether Musk broke the law.

"Elon Musk has had a long history of flouting labour laws," Chiu said. "While I’m not surprised this happened, I feel for these workers. We will be looking into this further."

