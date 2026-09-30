People are turning to ‘dopamine websites’ to go shopping - without spending any money

Science suggests that shopping gives us the same feeling as getting high.

By hitting the 'checkout' button we get an immediate dopamine rush that's translated over booking a holiday, or ordering our favourite takeout on an app, too.

Now, there's a counter-culture emerging that's encouraging people to stop spending money needlessly without sacrificing that hit of joy: Dopamine websites.

FoodNeverComes has surged in popularity since its launch in June, serving up over 3.1 million fake meals ordered from around the world.

The AI-developed gimmick website mimics traditional food delivery apps, allowing you to choose from hundreds of dishes and cuisines, ranging from burgers, to pizza, to Japanese - all with their own 'prices'.

Once you've curated your perfect delivery, you can sit back and watch the tracker work its magic and wait for your 'delivery' - though it'll never really come, and you'll never be asked to pay.

FoodNeverComes

"The trend started in South Korea, where Gen Z facing high living costs and burnout began using dopamine sites to enjoy the thrill of shopping and takeout without the spending or the buyer's remorse", its description reads.

"FoodNeverComes is the food-delivery version: all the reward, none of the regret. You get the hit of ordering food for free and keep every coin.

"No real payment is processed, no card details are stored, and no dinner is ever knocking at your door. It's window shopping for food — a calm, guilt-free little ritual for late-night cravings."

Other websites include Dopamine Shop, an online 'retailer' that allows you to spend fake 'credits' on trending items, from a Dyson Airwrap, to the latest Samsung phone.

TripNeverLeaves

Similarly, Trip Never Leaves takes you through the process of booking your next big getaway, without the need for a passport or credit card.

"The anticipation is my favourite part", one user confessed.

Others have noted how it's helped their usual "impulsivity" of ordering food or clothes out of boredom.

"This is gonna save me so much money", someone else nodded.

This might just come in handy post-Christmas...

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