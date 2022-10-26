With Halloween just around the corner, a new meme template has taken over the internet with some hilarious costume ideas.

If you’ve ever dressed up for the season, you’ll probably be familiar with the Spirit Halloween brand’s orange costume packaging which features a description of the costume and an image of what it looks like on the front.

In typical social media style, Twitter users have got creative and photoshopped some funny pictures and costume descriptions on the packaging as part of a new topical meme ahead of the spooky festivities.

One Twitter shared a photoshopped costume package which described it as a “gay loser” and featured a picture of himself on it. He captioned the post: “never shopping here ever again.”

The post went viral getting almost 287,000 likes and sparking a string of other hilarious memes just like it.

Someone else shared an early noughties, Avril Lavigne-inspired costume, writing: “ugh so happy spirit halloween had the exact costume i was looking for!!”

Another person went more political with their meme, adding a picture of the controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene and writing as the description, “Domestic terrorist”.

Rapper Lil Nas X found himself at the butt of one meme which cheekily mocked his eclectic style.

Perhaps the meme's given you a few ideas.

