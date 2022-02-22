If you look at the calendar today, you might notice something interesting - lots of twos.

That's because it's officially 'Twosday' the 22nd of February 2022.

The date of 22/2/22 is special because it’s both a palindrome and an ambigram. A palindrome is when a number or word reads the same backwards such as the date 11/11/11, and an ambigram is when a word or number reads the same upside down.

Palindromic dates fell before on 1/1/11 and 11/11/11, and there won’t be another one for over a decade. The next one will be Thursday 3/3/33, or “Threesday”.

Aside from today’s date being a fun pun, 22/2/22 can also be considered an “angel number” as the number two in numerology is linked to “energies of balance and harmony”, according to CNN.

But the special time to look out for is 22:22 tonight when both the clock and date will match.

A Twitter account that has been counting down the days to today’s date quipped: “22.02.2022 @ 22:22 is bigger than 31.12.2022 @ 00:00”.

The website linked to the account, 22-2-22.com, started the countdown as they said the world is in need of a little bit of brightness after two years of a global pandemic.

They say: “After a couple of years pain and frustration from the pandemic, the World is in hunger of joy, happiness and self care.

“For the very very few getting married - let's celebrate them. For the 0.27% of the world's population having their birthday on 22/02 - let's celebrate them.

“And for rest of us - for the more than 99% of us - let's make it a day of [cosiness].

“A day of taking care of ourselves. A day of making sure that we don't forget ourselves in the daily circus of life.

“Share with the rest of the World: What do you do to make it a good day for yourself? Yoga? Reading? See a good friend? Spending time in nature?”

To celebrate today’s special date, people have been taking to Twitter:

Best set an alarm to remember to look at the clock at 22:22 tonight. After all, the next Twosday is over a century away!

