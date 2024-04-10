Gen Z man uses ChatGPT to match with 5000 women on Tinder

A 23-year-old man confessed to using ChatGPT to whittle down his 5,000 matches on Tinder.

Alexandr Zhadan from Moscow grew tired of swiping right after parting ways with his ex-partner. Instead, he decided to utilise the power of AI by using a modified version of the software for dating purposes.

"I was talking about this with my friends, and one of them mentioned the idea of GPT, and how it could optimize finding dates. And it became a pet project," he told MailOnline.

The software not only formulated meaningful questions and generated conversations with matches but it also "cut" people who didn't match his interests.

It also scheduled dates and curated a personalised calendar.



"ChatGPT could interact with potential dates, using a database of information about me, like where I studied," he explained. "It also helped me have a calendar, and helped me with a bot that suggested what to say. If I didn’t like it, I would write it myself."

He initially found the first version of the software "a bit robotic," having suggested dates such as "a long walk in the woods" – which understandably, freaked a few potential partners out.

Zhadan said AI’s GPT "worked better" once it was updated to GPT-4. As a result, he went on over a hundred dates last year.

Zhadan's social experiment brought great success, having met Karina who he is set to wed later this year.

He said: "I told her that I had been getting help from an AI after a year. Her first reaction was that she was shocked - and wanted to know how it worked. After a while, she realised how it helped me to communicate and helped our relationship."

