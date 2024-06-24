Who is the German saxophone guy from the Euros?

A German saxophonist has become an overnight sensation at Euro 2024 for playing famous party tunes for fans at the football tournament.

Sporting a retro Germany shirt with Voller and number nine on the back, Andre Schruna has captured the hearts of fans for entertaining them, getting crowds hyped up and celebrating with them after games.

Schruna was recently dismissed from a music school he taught at for six years because of new legislation - this happened not long after he decided to take to the streets of Germany to entertain fans at the Euros.

He's certainly done that, with thousands of people partying along to his impressive saxophone playing skills and millions more enjoying them on social media - and he's continuing to do so despite losing his job.

On a translated Instagram post, Schruna said: "I am completely overwhelmed and endlessly grateful for what is happening right now."

So far, his most viral song at the tournament has been 'Samba de Janeiro' by Bellini, a German pop band, and other hits he's played have included 'Freed From Desire' by Gala.

Schrund also runs a company called Stalaxy where he sells saxophones, including the black one he's been spotted playing of late.

He's said he will donate €150 for every saxophone sold through the rest of the year to the Toni Kroos Foundation, which helps severely ill children.

"Besides the goal of making saxophone playing cool again, I hope to be able to give some love back at the same time," Schrua said on social media.

German stars Niclas Fullkrug and Nico Schlotterbeck have commented on his posts, along with support from world-renowned Australian DJ Fisher.

Some fans have called for him to play at the Euro 2024 final.

