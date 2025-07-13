Trump aide turned Trump critic Elon Musk has once again taken aim at his former boss, this time criticising the US president for his lengthy rant on Truth Social about the Epstein files and calls for attorney general Pam Bondi to resign.

Trump’s administration has come under fire for its handling of documents related to the sex offender and disgraced financier, after Bondi told Fox News in February that Epstein’s “client list” was on her desk to review, only for a Department of Justice memo leaked this month to claim there was no such list after all.

Taking to his social media platform on Saturday, Trump wrote: “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!

“We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again.”

He went on to claim, without evidence, that high-profile Democrats “created the Epstein files” and that the FBI should be focused on issues such as “the rigged and stolen election of 2020” (it wasn’t) and “arresting thugs and criminals”.

“One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about,” Trump said.

Responding to a post from Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who said Trump’s rant was “in the running for worst post ever made”, Musk tweeted: “Seriously.

“He said ‘Epstein’ half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein. Just release the files as promised.”

InfoWars host Alex Jones also shared his thoughts in response to Musk, writing that “it all needs to be released fast”.

“Watching Trump self-harm is extraordinarily dangerous for the nation and the world,” he added.

Musk claimed Trump was “in the Epstein files” last month, after their relationship turned sour over disagreements on the details of the president’s ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’.

In a Twitter/X post, since deleted, the tech billionaire tweeted: “Time to drop the really big bomb. @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.

“Have a nice day, DJT!”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later described Musk’s remark as an “unfortunate episode”.

Trump himself responded in an interview with NBC News, where he dismissed Musk's claim.

"That's called 'old news.' That's been old news. That has been talked about for years. Even Epstein's lawyer said I had nothing to do with it -- it's old news," the president said last month.

