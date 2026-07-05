Greggs’ World Cup stunt sees Mexican-inspired items 'benched' for big England clash

Greggs has playfully “benched” its Mexican-inspired range ahead of England’s World Cup clash against Mexico in the early hours of Monday morning (1am).

The items in question — including the popular Mexican chicken flatbread, Mexican chicken oval bite and Mexican chicken baguette — will not be available in English stores for the big day, in a tongue-in-cheek move tied to the fixture.

Announcing the decision on Instagram, the famed food chain wrote: "After careful consideration we've decided to say adios and bench our Mexican chicken sandwich range from all English shops for the duration of the day (July 5).

"This is due to the following reasons: IT'S COMING HOME."

It didn’t take long for reaction to roll in online, with fans split over the unusual marketing stunt.

"This is genuinely one of the weirdest marketing stunts I’ve ever seen," one penned.

Another wrote: "Not sure this one has landed as you thought it would. Red card."

Meanwhile, another quizzed: "Will you be pulling your croissants and pains au chocolat off your shelves during the England-France game? Just a French girl asking!"

While the range has been pulled from English stores, Greggs locations in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will continue to stock the items as usual. The Mexican-inspired range is also expected to return to English branches on Monday morning.

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