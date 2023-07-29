Greta Thunberg recreates Barbie scene while protesting UK government oil plans

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has recreated a scene from the Barbie movie while protesting new plans from the UK government about the proposed Rosebank oil field.

In a video shared by the campaign group Stop Cambo, which aims to prevent new oil & gas extraction, Thunberg and her fellow environmental activists can be seen outside a UK government building.

The four activists then recreate the scene from the Barbie movie where Margot Robbie's stereotypical Barbie has a big blowout party at her house but is overcome with existential thoughts of death leading her to ask her friends: "Do you guys ever think about dying?"

In Thunberg's recreation, the text overlay has the 20-year-old Swede ask: "Do you guys ever think about the climate crisis?"

As in the movie, the question leads to an awkward pause but the awkward pauses don't come from other Barbies and Kens but instead Rishi Sunak, Grant Shapps and Equinor a Norwegian energy company that runs the Rosebank oil field.









The caption for the video reads: "For a safe climate and affordable energy, richer countries like the UK must stop expanding oil and gas production. But UK ministers @rishisunakmp, @grantshapps and oil giant @equinor wants to open the massive Rosebank oil field. This one project would produce more CO2 than the world’s 28 poorest countries do in a year. We can stop it."

Rosebank lies west of the Shetland Islands in Scotland and was discovered in 2004. If regulators approve the plans, production in the. area could begin as early as 2026.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.