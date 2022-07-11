A reporter for a broadcast station in Albany, New York was suspended after being accused of appearing inebriated on-air because she was slurring her words.

On Saturday evening, Heather Kovar was delivering a report about a heat wave hitting parts of the US for WRGB- CBS 6 when viewers noticed she seemed disoriented, slurring her words, messing up a fellow anchor's name, and talking in muddled sentences.

The video of Kovar's report went viral on social media where people accused her of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"More than 50 million people across the country's Southeast are under warnings for excessive heat warnings and boy don't ya know that," Kovar said on-air.

"It's only 80 degrees here, we are really lucky here in the Capitol region I mean let me tell you about that," Kovar said during the 6 p.m. report. "These areas are reaching such areas."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to The Times Union, Kovar was suspended on Sunday.

Robert Croteau, vice president and general manager of the Sinclair-owned station said in a statement, “Heather Kovar has been suspended pending our internal investigation. We have no further comment at this time.”

But Kovar says exhaustion and sleep deprivation is to blame for her behavior.

Speaking to the Times Union, Kovar said she returned early after spending time with her family due to her father's death and notified the station she would not be renewing her contract at the end of this month.

"Saturday I was scheduled to work the early morning 6 a.m. shift and the evening shift," Kovar told the Times Union. "I was sleep-deprived and exhausted."

Kovar was also supposed to anchor the 11 pm slot on Saturday. However, weekday anchor Greg Floyd filled in.

We reached out to Kovar for comment.

During the broadcast, Kovar also introduced meteorologist Craig Gold as "Craig Adams" and added "of course, just like me, meteorologist Craig Gold is working a double shift and so, he's in."

We reached out to WRGB- CBS 6 and Sinclair Broadcasting Group for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



