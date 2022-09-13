Conspiracy theorists are at it again - this time creating a theory about former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and it involves a space cult.

Next News Network, a right-wing website, posted a video using footage of Clinton dressed in a purple galactic-like robe surrounded by other people dressed in sci-fi outfits declaring it is the "elite inner sanctum of Hillary Clinton's bizarre world".

The footage shows Clinton on a stage with other people, all dressed in space-themed costumes. Together the group sings and dances while celebrating.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

At one point, Clinton gets on stage in her purple robe and speaks about celebrating science, exploration, and art.

The event was a space-themed birthday celebration for Ann Drake, president of the Women’s Leadership Center.

But Next News Network, hinted that Clinton "dressed as a space cult leader" was possibly satanic.

"The event took place at an undisclosed location in Geneva, Wisconsin on September 3rd, just 20 days before the Pagan holiday of Mabon celebrating the autumnal equinox," host Gary Franchi said.

BREAKING: BIZARRE LEAKED VIDEO SHOWS HILLARY DRESSED AS SPACE CULT LEADER DURING ANNUAL EARTH RITUAL www.youtube.com

An invitation of the event, obtained by Lead Stories, shows the party, called "Close Encounters of a New Kind" was hosted by Drake.

The event also celebrated women in leadership positions.

The organization specifically focuses on women in "forefront of public and private enterprise, global supply chain, engineering and technology, infrastructure and design, space and astrophysics, creating global solutions to complex problems in a setting designed to foster conversation and collaboration."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.