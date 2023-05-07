Hotel guest wakes up to 'manager sucking his toes'

A hotel manager has been accused of entering a guest's room and sucking on his toes while asleep.

Metro Nashville Police Department charged David Neal, 52, with aggravated burglary and assault after reportedly cloning a keycard and letting himself into the room of Peter Brennan.

Brennan told WTVF he was sleeping at the Hilton Downtown Nashville hotel when the alleged assault happened.

"I was in Nashville for a work conference," he said. "I awoke to a gentleman, an employee of the Hilton, assaulting me."

"I instantly jumped up and was screaming. Went into sort of fact-finding mode. Who are you? Why are you in my room? What are you doing here?

"I could see he was wearing a uniform, he had his name tag on. He was talking to me but not giving me any substantive answers."

Neal admitted entering the room but told officers he could smell smoke.

Brennan claims the alleged assault has left him with PTSD and trouble sleeping. "I still don’t really feel safe in my own home," he said.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Now, Brennan plans on suing the hotel.



Michelle Myers, a spokesperson for Hilton, told News Channel 5: "Hilton Nashville Downtown is independently owned and operated by a third party and no Hilton entity employs staff at this property. The safety and security of our guests is our top priority and Hilton takes matters such as these very seriously."

The local manager added: "The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority. We are working closely with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and, as part of company policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations."





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.