Influencer sparks debate after wearing a crop top to a wedding

A TikTok influencer has sparked a debate online around what is considered "acceptable" to wear to a wedding.

Olivia Sutherland, who goes by the name @oliviaandliving online, shared a viral clip showcasing various outfit options.

She started by pairing a ruffled skirt with a black crop top and heels, before switching the bandeau to the beige colour.

"I’m just a little bit nervous, I’m scared people are going to think it’s too crystal white," she told her 270,000 viewers, adding: "It’s definitely beige, but I just don’t want to be that person."

Attention was soon turned to the style of the top, which many TikTokers deemed "inappropriate" for the occasion.

"Skirt is gorgeous, don’t think the tops appropriate for a wedding sorry," one person wrote to which Olivia responded: "I need to keep it super simple so it’s not too OTT and it’s 37 degrees."

"None," one brutal critic hit back, before adding that the "tops kinda look like undergarments."

A third TikToker advised: "Please buy the matching top for another occasion as its insane."

Others, however, were obsessed with the outfit choice – especially after Olivia shared the final look with her followers.

"A controversial wedding guest look apparently. I should mention it was Cocktail Attire," she wrote.

Elsewhere, one woman hit back after being criticised for wearing white to a wedding.

Body positivity activist Lacey-Jade Christie turned to the platform to defend her decision after being flooded with harsh comments about deep v-neck white dress.

She told AU News: "For people to automatically jump to the conclusion that I was deliberately trying to steal attention from the bride – or in this case brides – is laughable."

