While many of us can admit going the extra mile for an Instagram picture, we admit that this seems a little extreme.

A woman awkwardly had her personal space invaded while eating by an ‘influencer’ trying to take a selfie.

In the video posted by Instagram account @influencersinthewild and sourced from @broadwaystarsiane, a woman can be seen trying to enjoy her burger while the ‘influencer’ almost elbows her in the head in the process of getting the perfect picture.

She stands write behind the diner and even goes to the lengths of flipping her hair around for a picture-ready mane, practically on top of the woman’s food. Yum.

Captioned “personal space? Never heard of it,” the post has over 4.1 million views, 195,000 likes and thousands of comments surprised at the influencer’s antics.

One user commented: “Some people really think they're the main character.”

Another said: “How is she not embarrassed?”

Another added: “Oh hell no, that phone is getting slapped.”

Another said: “Fries with a side of hair.”

Well, we hope the woman was able to finish her food in peace and the other finally snapped her selfie.

