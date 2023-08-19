iShowSpeed says he suffered mentally in aftermath of flashing incident

Popular streamer iShowSpeed has opened up about his mental health after accidentally exposing himself to thousands of fans.

The 18-year-old, whose real name is Darren Watkins, was live streaming to 24,000 fans when the incident took place. "Oh my god," he said when he realised he had revealed his privates.

The streamer has since returned to the platform and addressed the "embarrassing moment," and how it's impacted him mentally.

"These past days and hours, I've been suffering very mentally, genuinely," he told viewers. "At the end of the day, I'm still a human being."

He said it was "one of the worst fears" that has happened and that it's "just depressing."

"You guys are joking, you guys can crack your jokes – but you're genuinely not looking a the bigger picture," he said. "Do you all know I have family, little siblings?"

"I don't know what to do anymore, bro," Speed continued.

A snippet was soon shared to X (formerly known as Twitter) where it garnered hundreds of supportive messages from fans.

"i feel bad for him fr, some people in chat are a bunch of lames/weirdos," one person wrote, while another added: "Bro actually i feel bad he was trying to make us laugh and messed up."

"It really feels bad," a third said. "He always tries his best to make us laugh but this time he messed up We should not troll him for this guys. Respect!"

Meanwhile, another use added: "Don't beat yourself up about it bro, we all make mistakes it'll pass and be forgotten, here for chats anytime, I didn't see the live and plan to avoid seeing any reposts. everyone should take a second and have some tact he's only 18 where I'm from thats a teenager."

