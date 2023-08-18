iShowSpeed escapes YouTube ban despite showing his 'meat' on camera

iShowSpeed ended a recent stream suddenly after accidentally exposing himself to fans live on air.

The hugely popular figure was broadcasting to 24,000 people when he accidentally flashed the camera, looking shocked after realising what he’d done instantly.

The streamer, real name Darren Watkins stood up, showing his crotch, not realising that his penis was exposed while playing the game Five Nights at Freddy's.

“Oh my god,” he said, before immediately ending the stream.

The moment sparked a big reaction on social media and became an instant meme.

Some have speculated that the YouTuber could have his account banned for the incident, with the platform’s policies prohibiting content that includes “the depiction of clothed or unclothed genitals, breasts, or buttocks that are meant for sexual gratification”.

However, TMZ has since reported that YouTube will not ban Watkins despite the infringement.









It comes after iShowSpeed has opened up about the health crisis that saw him rushed to hospital, saying that he “almost died”.

The influencer was in hospital for weeks after being taken to a Japanese hospital in July for a sinus infection which caused a "deadly headache”. The influencer, real name Darren Watkins Jr, previously posted footage of himself with one eye closed and the other severely swollen.

His followers have been showing support for the 18-year-old, with fans previously arriving outside of his hospital in Tokyo.

