Italy will pay couples €2,000 to host their dream wedding in the popular region of Lazio.



Italy is a popular choice for couples eager to tie the knot but hit a downwards slope due to Covid. Local Italian news claimed that just 9,000 couples wed in Lazio since the start of the pandemic, compared to more than 15,000 in 2019.

Lazio, which includes its capital Rome along with Viterbo and Tivoli, launched the initiative in a bid to boost the wedding industry in the central region following the pandemic.

The scheme named "Lazio with love" was allocated €10m so Italian and foreign couples can receive refunds of up to €2,000 when they purchase services or products from local caterers, florists, wedding planners and events companies for the big day.

Nicola Zingarettie, president of Lazio, said: "The scheme is needed to support a sector that has suffered badly from the economic crisis.



"We have put the significant investment in place also with an eye on the tourism sector, and with the awareness and pride of being able to boast about every part of our region, with many locations among the most magical and fascinating in the world thanks to an unparalleled cultural heritage."

Valentina Corrado, Lazio's tourism councillor, said: "Let's relaunch a sector that has been on hold for a long time.



"The whole wedding chain has suffered economically during the last two years."

Weddings and civil unions hosted between 1 January and 31 December 2022 will be eligible for the grant. In addition, the fund may also cover honeymoon costs, photography services and wedding entertainment.

