Scientists find more evidence of life on distant planet K2-18b

Astronomers from University of Cambridge have found the most promising signs of life outside of our solar system on a planet called K2-18b (April 17).

The team studying the atmosphere of K2-18b with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), are remaining cautious but believe they have detected signs of molecules which on Earth are only produced by simple organisms.

Since their first discovery of tentative evidence pointing towards life on this planet back in 2023, they have continued their observations and have now released a video explaining that this new discovery supports this further.

