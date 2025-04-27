Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have both shared emotional Instagram posts after Wrexham achieved promotion to the Championship, the second tier of English football and just one off the Premier League.

Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the Welsh club in February 2021 and said their aim was to reach the very top.

That sky-high ambition has incredibly moved another step closer after Wrexham secured promotion to the Championship with a 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic at The Racecourse Ground on April 26.

That result saw Wrexham become the first British club to ever record back-to-back-to-back promotions, with Wrexham winning the National League in 2022/23, being automatically promoted in League Two in 2023/24 and automatically promoted again in League One in 2024/25.

It's been quite the journey for the Hollywood stars since the takeover and Reynolds captured this with an emotional Instagram post on April 27.

He said: "We've been with Wrexham for what seems like the blink of an eye but so much has happened. I remember the first press conference, we were asked what our goals were... And I think Rob jumped in with 'The Premiere [sic] League'.

"People laughed. They had every right to. It seemed insane... But we weren't kidding.

"I feel at home here. It's a place that values community, decency and history.

"It isn't just a place with a history of ups and downs, it's also a FEELING. And a feeling is sometimes as good or better than a memory.

"We made history. We've been promoted for a record third time in a row.

"The stadium feels like a church. I know so many of you now. Since February 2021, I've watched babies become regulars. And some regulars depart us for good. We've had the honour to scatter ashes of loved ones across that field. I've even watched every available hand shovel snow off the pitch to keep a match from cancellation.

"Somebody said the Welsh have the 'heart of a poet and the fist of a fighter'. That's what I love about this place. I wish the whole world could visit Wrexham. Diolch. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿"

His post wasn't the only emotional one.

Blake Lively shared an emotional Instagram story following Wrexham's promotion to the Championship / @blakelively, Instagram

Lively, who was in attendance to see Wrexham get promoted, posted an image of Reynolds and McElhenney embracing on her Instagram story and said: "I will never forget the love and elation in that town today. Thank you for sharing it with us always ♥️🙏

"And to these two men, @robmcelhenny and @vancityreynolds... The love and respect that pours out of you each and together exponentially grows and creates more joy and more possibilities, more magic, more history.

"This picture feels to me like a painting of all you do for so many while being so present and appreciative of every moment... ♥️"

McElhenney's post was a bit more subdued in comparison.

He posted a number of photos from the day with the caption: "I have no words."

