Elon Musk has 'secret plan' to have '5,000 children' according to leaked text

Elon Musk reportedly has a secret plan to father 5,000 children, according to leaked text messages.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur is publicly known to have fathered 14 children , but according to growing reports, it is his aim to have far many more.

Musk is a known pro-natalist and has previously discussed his fears around the declining birth rate in many countries around the world.

Now, one of his four known baby mothers, MAGA Influencer Ashley St Clair , has leaked alleged text messages between her and Musk, which appear to suggest Musk’s plan to father thousands of kids, according to the Wall Street Journal , which has seen the messages.

Musk reportedly said in one message: “To reach legion level before the apocalypse we will need to use surrogates.”

In ancient Rome’s army, a legion was a military unit that typically consisted of 5,000 soldiers.

St Clair claims that while she was pregnant, Musk suggested that they use a surrogate in order to have more children together quicker.

He is also alleged to have told the influencer to have children via caesarean section, which she claimed Musk believed would enable the children to have bigger skulls and brains.

Vivian Wilson , one of Musk’s older children with whom he is estranged, told Teen Vogue she doesn’t know how many half-siblings she has.

Last year at a conference in Saudi Arabia, Musk argued that for most countries, the falling birth rate is the “single biggest problem they need to solve”.

“If you don’t make new humans, there’s no humanity, and all the policies in the world don’t matter,” Musk argued.

He added: “I mean, you know, you’ve got to walk the talk. So, I do have a lot of kids, and I encourage others to have lots of kids.”

indy100 has approached Musk for comment.

