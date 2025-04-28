NHS manager joins work call with Nazi flag on display in the background

An NHS manager joined a work call with Nazi paraphernalia on display in the background and they reportedly still have their job.

As the hybrid working model has become more commonplace, many are familiar with taking work meetings via apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams from our personal space.

Following a work meeting, one whistleblower, Amelia, reported an NHS manager who appeared to have Nazi paraphernalia on display in their home office.

According to Amelia, the unnamed male had an “A4 picture of Hitler, giant Nazi flag, the armband and the grenade” on clear display.

When asked by Sky News how she felt seeing the items, she explained: “Horrified, and I kept looking around the room thinking why is no one saying anything, and nobody did.

“Forty-five minutes I had to stare at that. Thing is, the more you look at it, the more upsetting it becomes. When I spoke to people afterwards, they were ‘he's always been into Nazi stuff.’”

A Sky News investigation found that the employee in question was still in work there. The report said, “inappropriate behaviour should have been challenged but he's still at work”.

While he remains in work, whistleblower Amelia claims her colleagues have turned against her following the incident.

“It killed my career, my career’s done. They’ve not supported me at all. At one point, the police were involved and two days later I had bags of dog faeces at my house.”

She continued: “For quite a few months, whenever I heard sirens, I got palpitations and would literally freeze, terrified of who would be in the ambulance.”

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service told Sky News: “We continue to work hard to make SEAmb a safe organisation for all of our people and are committed to drive real change.

“The historic cases highlighted were thoroughly investigated, including through independent external reviews and we firmly believe these cases do not reflect the views of the majority of our people on how it feels to work at SECAmb currently.”

