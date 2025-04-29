Newly elected Canadian prime minister Mark Carney has eviscerated US president Donald Trump’s politics in his post-election speech.

Carney’s Liberal party won Canada’s federal election that was dominated by what was going on south of the border with Trump and his trade war, as well as the aftermath of a deadly car attack in Vancouver.

In a post-election winning speech delivered in Ottawa, Canada, Carney referenced Trump and said that he would never own or break Canada.

It comes after the US president has made it known several times that he wants the independent country of Canada to become America’s 51st state.

Carney declared: “President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never – that will never, ever happen.”

Elsewhere, in his speech, Carney said Canada would not become like the US.

“We see every day what the politics of slogans and anger and chaos are doing south of the border. They are dividing and they are weakening the Americans … They are not united anymore. United in name only.

“And now the Americans want our strength, they want our resources, our border, our land. They want our country.”

When the crowd began to shout, “No”, Carney said: “There’s your answer.”

