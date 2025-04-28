US president Donald Trump’s administration has made a lot of controversial changes to the White House’s aesthetic over two terms, ranging from Melania renovating the Rose Garden into what was described by critics as a “cemetery”, to Trump installing a painting of his assassination attempt in the government building.

And now, Team Trump has decided to erect a string of mugshots (100, to be exact) featuring individuals who have been arrested for different crimes, with the White House telling “illegal aliens” it will “hunt you down”.

“You will face justice. You will be deported – and you will never set foot on American soil again.

“Oh, and your mugshot may just end up on a yard sign at the White House,” it wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday.

It later went on to release a video showing the mugshots in closer detail, accompanied by the jazz ballad 'Feeling Good' made popular by covers from Nina Simone, Michael Bublé and Muse.

The caption reads: “Under Joe Biden, criminal illegal aliens called the shots. Under President Trump, it’s a new dawn, a new day, a new life for America – and we’re feeling good.”

The PR stunt has since been branded “tacky” by critics:

“How sick in the head do you have to be to even think of doing this,” asked another:

A third said “even Kim Jong-un is blushing” at the “propaganda”:

But above all, people were wondering where Trump’s infamous mugshot was, which was taken when he surrendered himself to authorities to face charges of election interference in Georgia – charges Trump denies:

The installation came on the same day that Trump’s border tzar Tom Homan appeared at the White House press briefing, during which press secretary Karoline Leavitt said El Salvador would not return deported Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia to America – despite the Supreme Court ordering the Trump administration to facilitate his return.

