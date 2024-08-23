Jermaine Jenas has gone viral on social for an odd video where he talks about 'securing the coin' which has resurfaced following his sacking from the BBC.

The former England midfielder was abruptly ditched from his BBC role, where he worked as a presenter on The One Show and Match of the Day over accusations of 'inappropriate behaviour.'

A BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

Jenas has said he is “not happy” about his sacking from the BBC and that there are “two sides to every story” and he will be speaking to his lawyers about it, in an interview with talkSPORT News.

Asked about reports that he sent unsolicited texts to a female member of staff at The One Show, he replied: “Like I said, I’m not happy about this situation. You know, I’m going to be speaking to my lawyers about it is all I can say right now.”

Subsequently, an odd video of Jenas rambling in what appears to be a pub garden and sipping on a pint of beer has resurfaced following his BBC departure.

The 41-year-old repeatedly talks about 'securing the coin' in the video stating: "Only certain man know what I'm talking about when it comes to securing the coin. But you just feel like you've earnt it, you feel like you deserve it."

The clip, which was reportedly filmed in February 2023 concludes with the ex-footballer saying: "Go on then, go on." before adding: "Lovely drop that, lovely drop," and showing his dog to the camera.

The Daily Mail reports that Jenas was doing an impression of TikTok star snowydangernew who talks about the 'coin' in a lot of his videos.

@snowydangernew Love being generous with me coin 😂 #lovelydrop 🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻

Coin is obviously a reference to money but Jenas was likely referring to the slang term 'securing the bag' which Urban Dictionary defines as: "An expression use to describe the act of taking/obtaining advantage of the situation and keep something of value."

Jenas declined to elaborate about what the complaint about him related to, whether it concerned more than one colleague, if he was surprised a complaint was made against him, when he was first aware that a complaint had been made and when the BBC told him he was being sacked.

He also declined to answer when asked if legal proceedings were under way, whether he felt he would be able to continue working in sports presenting, or the industry as a whole, or if he felt he should apologise to anyone about his departure from the BBC.

Jenas moved into football punditry in 2014 following his retirement and began working on The One Show in 2020. During his sporting football career, which began in 2001 he played for Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers. He also won 21 England caps.

Additional reporting by PA.

