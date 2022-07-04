Joey Chestnut has won his seventh consecutive Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest title, consuming a whopping 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. The next-closest competitor fell 20 behind, finishing on 43 hot dogs.

As the 38-year-old was chomping down on the hot dogs, a protester burst onto the stage – and it certainly didn't go down well.

Chestnut choked the man dressed as Darth Vader before security intervened and dragged him off stage. He was holding a sign that read, “EXPOSE SMITHFIELD DEATHSTAR,” which appears to be linked to an animal rights issue in Utah.

Fans were impressed by his handling of the situation after Chestnut arrived on crutches at the Coney Island contest after suffering a ruptured tendon earlier this year.

"Damn, Chestnut force choked Darth Vader and went back to eating," one Twitter user said with three laughing emojis.

Another called him the "greatest athlete of all time", adding: "Joey Chestnut just casually put a guy in a headlock and threw him on the ground in the middle of his competition and then seamlessly went back to eating hot dogs at a breakneck pace. Not to mention he won by 20."

A third joked: "Chestnut: Hot dog champ and protester security too."

Meanwhile, Miki Sudo, 36, won her eighth victory and reclaimed her title by consuming an impressive 40 hot dogs and buns. Sudo skipped last year's competition due to being pregnant, giving birth to her son Max days after the 2021 contest.



“I didn’t know how difficult it might be to compete after having a child,” Sudo said in a pre-recorded ESPN interview ahead of the match. “Max is the best thing that’s ever happened to me, and Nathan’s is second.”

Last year's winner, Michelle Lesco, came second place on Monday, finishing runner-up to her friend and former roommate.

