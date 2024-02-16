Resurfaced Joey Swoll post is his most vulnerable yet

Gym influencer Joey Swoll has been flooded with praise after a post opening up about his battles with addiction resurfaced online.

Swoll, who became famous online for his takes on gym etiquette, turned to Facebook and Instagram a few years back to share his experience with withdrawals.

Sharing an image of a soaking bed, Swoll said it showed his "insomnia while laying in a pool of sweat yet freezing and shaking horribly in pain wishing and praying it simply would just end. Minutes are like hours. Hours like days."

He called his struggles with painkiller addiction one of his hardest battles.

"I lost everything that mattered most to me," he wrote.



"I’m always taking care of others, making them happy, yet always feeling unloved and worthless," he continued, adding that he had "no one" when he was at his "lowest."

"I reached out to people I thought were loyal and like family only to be ignored and hear excuses why they’re too busy," Swoll continued.

"Being lonely and depressed is so hard to beat. I know many of you out there are fighting the same battle and in the same prison as I was and I want you to know YOU ARE NOT ALONE," he wrote in the Facebook post.

Joey Swoll/Facebook





Swoll, who boasts millions of followers across his social media channels, turned to Instagram with an update last year.

He has since turned his life Swoll around and is in a "clean, happy, and in a great place, physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually."





"Took courage to share this. Three years later and thousands follow you for support," one fan wrote, while another added: "Asking for help is a strength. It’s the strength to show that you are vulnerable and human.

"We are all better when we stand together. Thank you for sharing. I’m sure this post has helped more people that you realise. Keep up the good fight and don’t let anything stop you!"

