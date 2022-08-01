While advocating for a veteran's healthcare bill in DC, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart got into a heated argument with right-wing journalists Jack Posobiec.

Stewart, an outspoken advocate for veterans, was in DC to celebrate the Senate passing the Honoring Our PACT Act. But instead, 41 Republican senators voted against the bill, blocking it from advancing.

A furious Stewart turned toward the media to bash those who voted against it.

Posobiec and fellow ring-wing journalist Raheem Kassam approached Stewart with apparent questions regarding the bill, but the exchange seemingly turned sour with Stewart screaming in Posobiec's face.

The fiery exchange between Stewart and Posobiec was captured on video and posted to Twitter.



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



In the video, Stewart screamed as Posobiec he is a "troll" and "not in good faith".

Kassam posted the video to the social media platform saying he and Posobiec "asked some pretty ordinary questions, and Jon began screaming in our faces for about 10 minutes."

It is unclear what started the argument between the men but it seems Stewart may have felt the journalists' questions were meant to generate views rather than advance understanding of the issue.

Stewart has tirelessly defended legislation regarding veteran's care. He helped fight for the permanent authorization for the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund in 2019.

Later on, Posobiec posted a video with a calmer-looking Stewart where he explained he "lost in temper" thinking he was "being trolled."



"Jon Stewart and I have decided to come to an agreement," Posobiec said in his video.

"I lost my temper a little bit I felt like I was being trolled and I realize that the important thing is just gotta get this done for these guys and get them over the finish line," Stewart said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.





