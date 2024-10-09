Kamala Harris calls Trump a 'wannabe dictator' during Howard Stern interview

Kamala Harris made an appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show on Tuesday (8 October) where she didn't hold back on her presidential rival.

"Donald Trump has this desire to be a dictator," Harris said. "He admires strongmen. And he gets played by them, because he thinks that they’re his friends."

She reiterated a similar sentiment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in which she said: "He has said he wants to be a dictator on day one if he were elected again. He gets played by these guys [...] If everything I've heard about Bob Woodward's book is right, Donald Trump secretly sent Covid test kits to Putin for his personal use. I ask everyone who is watching: Do you remember what those days were like?"

Elsewhere in the discussion with Stern, Harris said that Trump is preparing to be a "sore loser," to which Stern responded: "'If I win, it’s a fair election. If I lose, Kamala Harris and her buddies fixed it.' That’s delusional."

"In America, we call that a sore loser," Harris replied.

The Democratic nominee appeared on Stern’s show after a week-long media appearances including on the Call Me Daddy podcast.

Host Alex Cooper noted how almost 1 in 4 millennials and Gen Z say they don't want to have kids because it is "too damn expensive" and asked Harris how she is going to help young people "not feel left behind".

Harris began her answer by acknowledging that it is a matter that needs to be taken "very seriously" with housing affordability being a big problem currently.

"One housing is too expensive and we need to increase housing supply," as she outlined plans to work with builders in the private sector with the aim to build three million housing units by the end of her first term.

Secondly, Harris explained how she would introduce $25,000 downpayment assistance for first-time buyers since having enough money to put that down payment on a house is a "barrier" to being a homeowner.

Another part of the answer according to Harris is tax credits and understanding that "middle-class and working people need a break" and she plans to give 100 million more middle-class people tax cuts.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.