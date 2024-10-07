Kamala Harris has perfect five word response to Republicans' 'childless' comments

Kamala Harris has responded to comments made by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders who said the Vice President doesn’t have anything to keep her humble because she doesn’t have biological children.

The Democrat presidential candidate appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast where host Alex Cooper asked Harris how Sanders's comments made her feel.

“I feel sorry for her, and I’m going to tell you why,” Harris said, in the episode which dropped on Sunday (October 6).

“Because I don’t think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who one, are not aspiring to be humble. Two, a whole lot of women out here, who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life and children in their life, and I think it’s very important for women to lift each other up.”

Harris then spoke of her "very modern" family and her relationship with two stepchildren – Cole and Ella Emhoff – from her husband's second gentleman, Doug Emhoff's previous marriage.

Vice President Harris recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. YouTube/Call Her Daddy

“I love those kids to death. Family comes in many forms, and I think that increasingly, all of us understand that this is not the 1950s anymore," she told Cooper.

Last month, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was at a town hall with former President Donald Trump when she said her three children were a “permanent reminder of everything that is at stake in this country” and added “my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.”

While Sanders isn't the first to make this kind of comment, as Trump's running mate, JD Vance received backlash over his past remarks where he said that the country is being run by "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made".

During the interview, Cooper noted how almost 1 in 4 Millennials and Gen Z say they don't want to have kids because it is "too damn expensive" and asked Harris how she is going to help young people "not feel left behind".

Harris began her answer by acknowledging that it is a matter that needs to be taken "very seriously" with housing affordability being a big problem currently.

"One housing is too expensive and we need to increase housing supply," as she outlined plans to work with builders in the private sector with the aim to build three million housing units by the end of her first term.

Secondly, Harris explained how she would introduce $25,000 downpayment assistance for first-time buyers since having enough money to put that down payment on a house is a "barrier" to being a homeowner.

Another part of the answer according to Harris is tax credits and understanding that "middle-class and working people need a break" and she plans to give 100 million more middle-class people tax cuts.

In particular a $6,000 tax cut for young parents for the first year of their child's life "which helps them buy a crib, or a car seat or clothing," as Harris described it as a "critical stage of their child's development".

