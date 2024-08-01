Kamala Harris supporter goes viral for Kendrick Lamar performance during rally

A man has gone viral for singing along to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' at Kamala Harris' Atlanta rally.

The energetic footage has been viewed 8.6 million times in one single clip on TikTok shared by Meg (@megsybop7). Not to mention the countless other times the footage has been shared across various social media platforms.

"I watched him for so long before Kamala came out. He was the show lol," one person quipped, while another added: "Only liking this because he ate."

Many more online users desperately wanted to know who he was.

"Someone find this man," one person wrote. "He was so entertaining during the livestream his energy was everything lol."



Since blowing up across social media, the man in question has been identified as Georgia Young Democrats President Parker Short.





@megsybop7 the kamala X megan thee stallion opening act is everything!!! #hottiesforharris @Parker Short y’all found him 😭😭😭





Elsewhere, celebrities have also shown their support for Harris in her bid to become the next US president.



Beyonce gave Harris permission to use her hit 'Freedom' featuring Kendrick Lamar for her first campaign ad. The song has since re-entered the Billboard charts in the top 10 in the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales and R&B Digital Song Sales charts.

Megan Thee Stallion proclaimed 'Hotties for Harris' and performed at the Atlanta rally wearing a Democrat-blue two-piece and tie. The performance rattled many right-wingers, with one calling it "vulgar".

Rapper Quavo also made a speech hitting back at gun violence.

"If y’all don’t know me, I got by the name of Quavo. Born and raised in the North side of Atlanta, the home of the Migos," he said.

"This city has always been home to me. From playing in the streets to, and you know, nurturing me to teaching me how to be the man that I am standing before you today.

"So, I mean one of the issues that I care about is resolving the gun violence,' he continued, after losing his nephew and Migos bandmate, Takeoff, to a Houston shooting in 2022.

"You can’t understand the struggles of gun violence if you not in the field or the heart of it.

"So, one thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is she always stand on business," he continued.

Across the pond, Charli XCX penned, "Kamala is BRAT," and has since racked up 54 million views and 334,000 likes.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.