Charli XCX backs Kamala Harris as presidential candidate

Kamala Harris has received backing from Charli XCX in the most Brat way possible.

Following weeks of pressure on Joe Biden, he has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. In a letter shared on Sunday (21 July), the 81-year-old wrote: "While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Democrats quickly backed vice president Harris as their likely presidential nominee, just months away from the election in November. Biden also endorsed Harris.

Jaime Harrison, the Democratic National Committee chairman, affirmed a "transparent and orderly process".

British singer Charli XCX also gave her nod to the VP, taking to X/Twitter writing: "Kamala IS brat." The tweet has racked up 12.5 million views and a further 215,000 likes at the time of writing.

For the blissfully unaware, Brat is the title of the star's latest album which has since gone on to birth a host of memes and comments online.

In a TikTok interview, Charli XCX defined the word "brat" as: "You are just that girl who is a little messy and maybe says dumb things sometimes, who feels herself but then also maybe has a breakdown but parties through it. It is honest, blunt and a little bit volatile. That’s Brat."

Meanwhile, other celebrities also shared their candid takes on the news.

Rapper Cardi B said: "LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate."

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis said she "unreservedly" endorsed Kamala Harris because she is "a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of colour."

Star Trek star George Takei said Biden "is a decent, honourable man, a hugely successful president, and a patriot".

"Now let us unite behind @KamalaHarris and defeat Donald Trump in November!" he wrote on X.

