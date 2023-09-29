The Kevin James smirking meme explained

Kevin James is the latest celebrity to become a meme recently, with one particular snap of the actor providing the perfect template.

With his hands casually in his pockets, and wearing a sheepish smirk - not forgetting the smizing, the snap is from a promotional shoot from his ’90s sitcom The King Of Queens.

In the comedy, James played deliveryman Doug Heffernan, and the show lasted for nine seasons from 1998-2007 this particular photo was taken by Tony Esparza for CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images.

The image first became a meme template when a Twitter/X user posted the photo with the caption: "me after 1 double rum and diet," on September 22 which went viral with over 24,000 tweets, according to Know Your Meme.

Since then an influx of similar memes have made their way online, with many also going viral - here are some of the best memes.

























The revival of the photo hasn't gone unnoticed by James himself who took to Instagram where he posted a mock-up poster for his comedy tour using the "Doublehands in the pocket" photo.

As the tagline he added: "Sheepishly coming to a city near you."

"Gearing up for my new Stand Up Tour… so happy I found this headshot…," the actor added in the caption.





Safe to say, that fans are loving the fact that he's embracing the meme.

One person said: "YOURE AN INTERNET SENSATION, AGAIN."

"Meme of the year," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Yesssssss you seen it !!!!!"

