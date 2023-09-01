7 memes that stood the test of time

Nowadays, the internet has developed to play a key part in modern-day life but many will remember the early days when the unforgettable dial-up tone sound rang each time you logged on.

With apps such as MSN and MySpace being the popular social media apps at the time.

Looking back at this era, it also caused the earliest existence of memes - talk about historic.

And in case you didn’t already feel old today, infamous video meme Badger Badger Badger will be celebrating its 20th birthday on September 1st this year.

If you look back on these frolicking mammals with fondness, domain and hosting provider, Fasthosts, takes a trip down memory lane at the era of long-lost memes.



Badger Badger Badger

Age: 20 years old

On its 20th birthday, Badger Badger Badger is an internet video meme that consists of badgers dancing to an electronic dance song.

After three loops of multiple badgers and mushrooms, a snake slithers through a desert and the animation starts again. A ridiculous notion perhaps, but it captured the attention of kids and tweens in the early internet days.

The original cartoon continues indefinitely, whereas the YouTube iterations sometimes only last a few minutes. Over the years, Badger Badger Badger has spawned numerous remixes and parodies and remains a fond favourite of early 90s kids.

Badgers : animated music video : MrWeebl www.youtube.com









Surprised owl

Age: 20 years old



If you enjoyed calling someone “Captain Obvious”, or have ever used the phrase “No s**t, Sherlock” – and you’re in your 30th decade – then chances are you’ve sent this meme over MSN.

The greatness of this meme comes from its simplicity, its ease of use, and its ability to be used in a multitude of circumstances, the O RLY owl was the sickest burn of its time.



media.giphy.com









SpongeGar

Age: 19 years old

There have been many Spongebob memes over the years, including his many beloved iterations.

In episode SB-129, Squidward heads back in time to the prehistoric era and discovers that his annoying neighbour is exactly the same, just a little more caveman.

SpongeGar – with his long canines, square loincloth and surprised expression – there was no more fitting response to the strange situations you can find online.

Nickelodeon









Rickroll

Age: 16 years old

A meme familiar with millennials and one that has stood the test of time, so much so that Gen Z may even recognise what it means to be "Rickrolled."

For the uninitiated, Rickroll is a good old bait-and-switch meme where an unsuspecting URL instead takes you to the music video for Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”.

After more than 15 years of tricking people around the world, the official YouTube video has garnered before than 1.5 billion views.

In 2008, the meme reached its peak, by being tweeted by the White House’s official account, and when YouTube turned every link on their homepage into a Rickroll in honour of April Fools Day.

RickRoll'D youtu.be











Trollface

Age: 15 years old

Drawn on Microsoft Paint back in 2008, if you can believe it, to mock trolls.

Unfortunately, the image itself was hijacked by trolls and became very widely used, often alongside the phrase “U mad, bro?”.

Originating on 4chan, Trollface quickly jumped to Reddit and Urban Dictionary, before making its way to Imgur and Facebook.





Wikimedia/Commons









Doge

Age: 13 years old

Many people have pondered what man’s best friend might be thinking, and this unassuming Shiba Inu dog allowed our imagination to come to life.

The Doge meme was overlaid with Comic Sans to relay the dog’s inner thoughts, often utilising poor grammar and spelling. Whether you Photoshopped Kabosu – the pooch’s name – used as a response or a standalone meme, Doge certainly made his mark on the world.

After all, what other meme do you know that inspired its own cryptocurrency?

Wikimedia Commons













Nyan Cat

Age: 12 years old

The internet is a wonderful place. And it’s the only place an 8-bit rainbow cat travelling through space would be watched by more than 150 million people.

Not only was Nyan Cat a YouTube sensation, but it crossed mediums easily with live recreations, video games, classical music covers, and fan art. Certainly one of the most popular of early MySpace and Bebo days.









Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.