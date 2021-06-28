The usual response to someone making you a birthday cake is a polite ‘thank you’, but this wasn’t the case for one mum whose son walked straight past the unrecognisable creation.

Tracey Seymour, a 56-year-old woman from Australia, has gone viral for her insane birthday cake glow-ups. Tracey, who kindly made a birthday cake for her 34-year-old son, invited him over to showcase her creation.

Her son’s response was somewhat underwhelming as he walked straight past it, understandable given its incredible likeness to a bucket of KFC - but the reaction on Facebook was quite the opposite.

One user asked: “Wait … is this a joke or real? It looks like actual KFC. I need to see inside the bucket lol.”

While another admired Tracey’s work: “Are you sure that’s not a bucket of KFC? Amazing job”.

The ‘chicken’ was recreated with cake rolled in cereal (Facebook)

So, how did she do it? Well, Tracey remodelled a store-bought cake from Woolworths into the famous KFC bucket in the space of one-and-a-half hours.

She reused an old KFC bucket as the base before layering it with two chocolate mud cakes with a white chocolate cake in between.

The ‘chicken’ was created with white chocolate cake and snack bars dipped in Caramilk chocolate and rolled in Crunchy nut cornflakes to give the ‘crunchy fried’ effect.

Of course, no KFC is complete without its famous gravy. Inside a KFC container, Tracey mixed buttercream icing and caramel sauce to mimic the must-have side, while another pot contained slices of Madeira cake wedges to complete the meal with fries.

Recalling the story to news.com.au, Tracey said: “He goes, ‘Where is it?’ I said, ‘You just walked past it.

He’s like, ‘That’s chicken’, and I said, ‘No, that’s your cake.’”

Tracey has spent the last few years upgrading cakes for family celebrations. She explained, “I don’t bake the cakes, I just go to Coles and Woolies and get the mud cakes and I try and fit to the occasion or the person.”

Talk about an incredible attention-to-detail.