We all love a good twist – and a viral video of a Kiss Cam moment gone very wrong indeed has one to rival the very best of them.

In a turn of events that would put the ending of The Unusual Suspects to shame, the crowd inside the Rogers Arena watching the Vancouver Canucks hockey team got way more than they bargained for recently.

The clip, which has been viewed more than three million times after being posted by TikTok user @ahgahoeee, shows the Kiss Cam pan from couple to couple, with the first few gamely playing along.

Things changed though when it panned to a pair of strangers sitting in the stands, with an empty seat between them.

While the woman didn’t seem onboard with the idea at first, she agreed to kiss the stranger after being egged on by the crowd.

The camera then moved on to other couples, but things didn’t finish there.





@ahgahoeee who gonna tell him #canuckshockey #vancouver #fyp #kisscam

Soon, it panned back to the two strangers. Only, the woman’s partner had sat down in between them, having missed the whole thing.

“It’s going to be an interesting ride home,” the announcer said.

It’s a pretty incredible twist, which social media users didn’t see coming.

“I know he fell down to his knees when he seen the footage,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another said: “Lmao so bruh knew she had a man.”

“Bro my f****** jaw dropped. LOL,” one added.

Now, if we were being sceptical, we’d say that there’s a very good chance that the whole thing was staged – but when it’s as funny as that, who cares?

