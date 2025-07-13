JD Vance attends Disneyland - despite vowing to 'fight back' against ‘woke’ company

While US president Donald Trump continues to deal with the fallout over his administration saying Jeffrey Epstein’s “client list” doesn’t exist when it was supposedly on attorney general Pam Bondi’s desk back in February, Vice President JD Vance has decided to go on a family vacation to Disneyland – owned by a company he previously said was “woke” and has “declared war on America’s children”.

Awkward.

Hundreds protested the Second Family’s visit to California over the weekend, pointing out that while Vance was on a family vacation in the state, raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (or ICE) were taking place in Los Angeles, which were leading to families being separated.

Indeed, The Independent reports that one protest sign read “no family vacation while we deal with family separation”.

One protester told Fox 11: “I would tell [Vance] to go home. Get the hell out of here. We don’t want him here.”

Several sites also report there were complaints about delays and long lines as the park accommodated Vance and his additional security.

He was also seen riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in the park – the ride which replaced Splash Mountain (themed to the 1946 Disney film Song of the South, which features racist stereotypes), in a move which angered anti-woke conservatives.

This prompted one Twitter/X user to accuse Vance of “hypocrisy” for riding the “woke Splash Mountain”:

California governor Gavin Newsom also spoke out against Vance’s visit to his state and to Disneyland, tweeting: “[Vance] won’t take the time to debate and defend gutting our Medicaid system, taking away kids school meals, militarizing America’s streets, or adding trillions to the debt.

“Instead, he’s off to Disneyland. Probably to detain Mickey Mouse at this rate.”

What’s more, Vance has been fairly critical of Disney in the past. Back in April 2022, he claimed the company “has profited off of government handouts for decades” and that it should stop.

He added: “No more copyright extensions or other handouts. Disney has declared war on America’s children. It’s time we fight back.”

Vance issued those remarks while sharing an article from the right-wing news website Revolver News – titled ‘Drain the Disney Copyright Swamp and Make the Public Domain Great Again’ - attacking the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies (DEI) and plans to push back the then upcoming expiration of the copyright on Disney’s Steamboat Willie.

Then, a year later, the politician condemned a 2015 report from The New York Times that Disney had laid off around 250 employees and replaced them with immigrants on temporary visas, with some outgoing employees “required to train their replacements to do the jobs they had lost”.

He tweeted: “Mass migration is a program of organized theft from American citizens. Disney is woke with the left hand and steals from American citizens with the other.

“Being forced to train your replacement before getting fired is degrading and undignified. A society that promotes this in the name of tolerance, diversity – or yes, corporate freedom – will eventually destroy itself.”

Looks like it’s still going strong JD, judging by your recent visit…

