'Bee friendly' Krispy Kreme stand seen crawling with bees: "Hell no"

Famed doughnut chain Krispy Kreme seemingly have a 'bee-friendly' concession in Mexico, with many questioning what is going on.

Over on TikTok, a clip showing dozens of bees swarming the stand went viral with over 20 million views.

The footage posted by an Esthetics Clinic in Las Vegas shows the classic glazed doughnuts covered in bees, which inevitably sent the platform into a whirlwind.

"I need a why. is there like a reason for this," one viewer chimed in, while another highlighted: "How do the employees handle that every shift without losing their minds?"

"Hell no, I’ve been stung so many times and I ain’t risking anything," a third chimed in.

Meanwhile, another humoured: "My local doughnut shop had cockroaches, so I can't complain about bees."

Many more posed questions about hygiene, which one beekeeper cleared up.





@parkwayesthetics Would you order one of these donuts? #krispykreme #donuts #fyp #mexico #bees

In a conversation with Cowboy State Daily, Cheyenne beekeeper Michael Jordan explained that bees are drawn to doughnuts because they're attracted to sugar.

Michael said there is nothing unsafe about the bees landing on the sweet treats – but issued a warning to ensure all bees had gone before chowing down on the snack.

As for the staff's safety, Michael said "the bees would just move out of the way," adding: "The only way you would get stung is if you accidentally pinched a bee between your finger and the doughnut."

"Honeybees are aggressive only when they sense a direct threat to their hives. When they’re out foraging, they’re too busy working to be bothered by people, so long as people are respectful of them," he added.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.