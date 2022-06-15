For Millennials it was rickrolling, for Gen Z it may be krissed.

On TikTok a new bait-and-switch trend has emerged using an old video of Kris Jenner and it's called "getting krissed". Users will post fake celebrity gossip to draw people in then suddenly cut to an old video of Jenner with a sped-up version of the song 'Lady Marmalade' playing.

"You just got krissed send this to your friends to totally kris them!" The text on video reads as the video of Jenner plays once again.



The first krissed video seemingly appeared last week on a TikTok account called WandaKardashian. The user insinuated to viewers that Pete Davidson had done something bad to Kim Kardashian before showing the video of Jenner.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The video of Jenner is from a homemade music video made by the Kardashian family. The family made the music video to Lady Marmalade in 2011 while shooting their annual Christmas card photo.

@wandakardashian she deserves better #kimkardashian #kanyewest #petedavidson #kyliejenner #kendallljenner #kardashian #kardashians #kuwtk

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family has been known to have a few savvy PR moves up her sleeve which people love to theorize about online - like Kendall Jenner being unable to cut a cucumber properly.

The purpose of the meme is to create a fake headline, similar to ones Jenner has been accused of creating in order to generate buzz for her business tycoon children, only to reveal it was all a lie.

People have used fake stories like Scott Disick and Addison Rae dating, Zendaya being pregnant, and more in order to kriss other people.

Even brands and influencers have gotten in on the kriss action.

@pacsun important announcement 💔 #pacsun





@itsjojosiwa 🫶🏼 thank you for understanding

The 'for you' page of TikTok is crawling with krissed videos leading some people to kriss others by pretending they won't kriss them.

"I can’t escape it," a user wrote on a TikTok video.

"gunna throw hands if i get krissed one more time," Harry wrote on Twitter





@shesjustsadig Reply to @chef_terez at least she knows it’s a joke ahaha. Imagine if there was a whole controversy and we all got sued 😭😭 #krisjenner #iconic #krissed #rickrolled

Using footage from the music video other people have been 'kimmed' with Kim Kardashian. And some have been 'scottched egg' with silly videos of Scott Disick.

Now all anyone is waiting for is the queen of PR herself to participate in the krissed trend.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

