The Kardashian-Jenner tribe haven’t exactly had the most humble of upbringings and it shows after viewers were left stunned as a Jenner sister struggled to do the most basic cooking skill – cut a cucumber.

Model Kendall Jenner drew the attention of viewers watching the latest episode of The Kardashians, where one scene saw her attempting to make a snack.

As she tried to cut a cucumber, many couldn’t help but notice Jenner’s bizarre cutting technique with her arms crossed over the vegetable.

In the clip, Jenner said: “I’m just gonna chop up some cucumber. It’s kinda easy.”

Her mother, Kris Jenner, who was sitting nearby encouraged her 26-year-old daughter, saying, “you go girl”.

But, after seeing her daughter struggle to cut the cucumber first with her arms crossed, and then try to cut it one-handed, Kris yelled out to their personal chef: “Hey, chef? Do you want to cut this up for her?”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A clip of the scene was posted on TikTok, where @el.jefe960 captioned it: “Omg how does #kendalljenner not know how to properly cut a #cucumber ?”

@el.jefe960 Omg how does #kendalljenner not know how to properly cut a #cucumber ? Lol

Someone on Twitter reposted it, writing: “The way Kendall Jenner proved she has never cut a cucumber in her entire life and was just trying to be relatable to the cameras will never not be funny. hey chef, can you come cut this cucumber for my 26 year old daughter.”

Someone else commented: “noooooo everything about this is so bad.”

Another person on TikTok said: “It doesn't need cooking skills, just common sense.”

“Why didn’t they edit this out the show,” someone else asked.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.