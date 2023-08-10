Lil Tay’s former manager has called for “cautious consideration” after a statement was posted on the influencer’s social media stating that she had died.

A message was posted on the 15-year-old’s verified Instagram page which shared the news that the influencer, real name Claire Hope, and her brother had died.

However, Lil Tay’s father, Christopher Hope, told Insider that they couldn't confirm whether she is actually dead. Her former manager Harry Tsang also said he could neither "confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement".

The New York Post also contacted the Vancouver Police Department and were told there were no reports of death for either Claire or her brother, saying “As of now, we are not aware and are not investigating.”

The Instagram account had been controlled by Lil Tay’s brother Jason Tian in the past, with the account previously posting baseless allegations against her father and a custody dispute.

It comes after fans were shocked to see a message posted on the account which stated that the star’s death had been "sudden and tragic" and "entirely unexpected”.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the statement read.

"This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."

However, when approached for comment, Christopher Hope declined to answer when asked if his daughter was still alive.

Her former manager Tsang also said: "Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family.

“This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."

