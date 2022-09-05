Liz Truss' old tweet mourning Jimmy Savile's death has resurfaced and become the subject of ridicule.

Before the former foreign secretary beat Rishi Sunak in the final poll of members of the Conservative Party, the tweet made an appearance online.

On 29 October 2011, the new prime minister tweeted: "Used to see Jimmy Savile at the Flying Pizza on Street Lane, Roundhay. Always in good spirits. RIP."

Retweeting the old post, comedian James Felton wrote: "This excellent judge of character is about to pick the cabinet."

In a follow-up tweet, Felton jested: "If I was prime minister I would think about deleting my 'I’m sad the notorious paedophile has died' tweet."

Truss defeated Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 to win the Tory leadership and will replace Boris Johnson in No 10 on Tuesday. Truss will fly to Balmoral to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.

"During this leadership campaign, I campaigned as a conservative and I will govern as a conservative," she said.

"We need to show that we will deliver over the next two years.

"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy.

"I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply."

She promised Tory members "will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024".

She praised "my friend" Johnson as she accepted her victory.



"Boris, you got Brexit done, you crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You were admired from Kyiv to Carlisle."

