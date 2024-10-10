Health expert shares simple at-home test that can tell if you'll 'die early'

Health experts say there’s a simple at-home test you can do that can hint at whether you’re likely to die early.

With trends like biohacking becoming popular and new treatments in the works to help us live longer, humans are always on the hunt to uncover the secret to longevity .

If you’ve ever pondered the question of how long you will live, health experts have revealed a simple at-home test that can give you a rough idea.

Nutrition expert and the founder of the health firm Nutrition World, Ed Jones, explained that he believes our bodies need to be taken care of in the most natural way possible for a long and healthy life.

Speaking during an episode of his Nutrition World podcast, he revealed a trick learned from an expert in the field of longevity, Dr Peter Attia, dubbed the group strength.

Jones explained “If you can’t hold a dumbbell that’s 3/4ths of your weight for one minute, you will die earlier than you would if you were stronger. That beats cholesterol, it beats every blood test.

“How many health professionals have asked you that? None, none.”

Jones suggested that our body’s strength is a good general “marker for how everything else will weaken” over time.

"Everything,” Jones argued. “Your heart, every system of your body.

“If you can do this with the right weights, everything else is stronger. The stronger and resilient body ages slower and has less disease.”

He added that working on our overall strength is a positive thing for our health, with plenty of studies showing that high muscle strength is key for a longer life.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings