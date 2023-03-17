A YouTuber, best known for travelling to dangerous countries "for fun", has gone missing during a recent trip to Afghanistan.

Lord Miles last updated his location on 24 February in Dubai, before the Taliban Public Relations Department declared him missing in Afghanistan. The YouTuber was reportedly last seen in Eastern Afghanistan on 6 March.

In a post to the Taliban's Twitter page, they wrote: "It's with great sorrow to announce that we have lost contact with our beloved brother @real_lord_miles.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"His last known sighting was in eastern Afghanistan on the 6th of March. We are doing all we can to locate him. The foreign ministry has informed the UK embassy, Islamabad."

A day later, they published an update on Lord Miles, writing: "Based on fresh evidence, authorities believe Mr. Miles is somewhere in the Wakhan Corridor. It's a remote area near the Chinese frontier that was not on his itinerary. A new search has begun this morning. We believe he is lost."

Lord Miles rose to internet stardom after taking a trip to Afghanistan in 2021, where he managed to safely leave the country to Dubai.

Fans have since expressed their concerns online, wishing him a safe return home.

"One of the great men of our time… I pray for his safety and expeditious return," one person wrote, while another thanked the Taliban for their updates on his whereabouts: "Thank you for keeping everyone updated, it is genuinely appreciated."

Meanwhile, a third Twitter user says him being in the Wakhan Corridor as "plausible" and went on to share Lord Miles' tweet from May 2022.

It read: "One trip I'd love to do is pass through the Wakhan Corridor in Afghanistan into China. It'll allow me to collect more Taliban merch to sell to you guys. Thoughts?"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.