Michael Caine goes viral for 'iconic' mistake in Batman Begins quote

In the days since Elon Musk took over Twitter and renamed it X, there has been little to cherish but cherished British actor Sir Michael Caine remains one of the few shining lights on the platform, thus proven by his recent attempt to quote a scene from BatmanBegins.

91-year-old Caine, who has had a Twitter account since 2010 has become something of a reassuring presence on the website thanks to his short and poignant messages, which was recently exemplified with his perfect response to the UK's race riots.

Caine has now managed to go viral again by simply missing a letter from the aforementioned Batman film which was released in 2005 which was the first time that he had worked with Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan.

On August 19th, Caine tweeted: "Why do we fall? So we can learn to pick ourselves up. Batman Begin."

Caine was referencing a famous scene from the film where his character, Alfred Pennyworth, tended to a young Bruce Wayne who had fallen down a hole into the future Batcave.

The quote is used throughout the film to put emphasis on Batman's resilience and while Caine did get the quote right the missing letter and the end of 'Begins' has sparked delight amongst his fans.

The post has already been shared more than a thousand times at the moment of writing with many calling the mistake 'iconic' and adding it into the scene from the movie.









Some even created their own scenes from the misquote.

It's really hard to disagree with this statement.

Caine played Alfred in all three of Nolan's Batman's films (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises) and also worked with him on The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk and Tenet.

