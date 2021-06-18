‘You guys are horrible’: My Pillow CEO snaps after Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper grills him

MyPillow CEO and Trump supporter Mike Lindell seemed to get a bit snappy when The Daily Show with Trevor Noah correspondent Jordan Klepper talked to him about championing the election conspiracy theory at his “MAGA Frank” rally.

Klepper traveled to Wisconsin for this “free speech” rally to see why thousands of people are going to see right-wing ‘all-stars’ such as Sheriff Clarke, Chris Cox, and an appearance from former President Donald Trump himself via Jumbotron.

Klepper wanted to hear about the latest election fraud claims and spoke to some Trump supporters present. Some said that Lindell is a “true hero” and “speaks the same truth” regarding their beliefs.

In the midst of further talks with supporters, Klepper finally got a chance to speak to the man himself.

Wendell immediately reiterated his claim that Trump would get back into office sometime in August.

“You still believe that?” Klepper asked to which Lindell said “absolutely.”

“This is the crime of the century you’re describing, and they came to the MyPillow guy,” Klepper responded, setting the scene for a scene so tense you could cut it with a butter knife.

No, they didn’t come to me; they came to me on January 9. I had all my stuff going on, and nobody talked to me about the machines. We talked about dead people, non-residents, all the other stuff,” Lindell said.

When Klepper asked if the rally was helping the situation because it perpetuated fear and anger and attacked our democracy, Lindell raised his voice, pointed his index finger, and said the following: “No, you are by saying that.”

Lindell further says that it is not a Trump Rally but a free speech rally, although “MAGA” is written in the event’s name.

Towards the end, Klepper asked what would happen if Trump doesn’t become president again in August and Lindell says, “the states will pull it down because they’re doing audits in every state.”

“It’s like watching that Bigfoot show,” Klepper responded. “They don’t find Bigfoot at the end, but if you tune in next week, maybe it’s going to happen.”

Good one, said Lindell with a slight chuckle.

“Thank you,” said Klepper.

“You guys are horrible,” Lindell said while walking off.

This week, Lindell was Already peeved about the segment before it even aired, as he shared it in a podcast interview. But unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to help him look better in the situation.

Having been banned from Twitter because of his conspiracy theories, Lindell decided to launch his own platform. His “Frank” free speech website is dedicated to free speech, although it’s conditional as some free speech he’s not very fond of.

He is also being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for libel for US$1.6 billion over false voting claims.